AUDUBON — The Audubon School Board will hear updates on mask and vaccine mandates following the Supreme Court’s decision to stop a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.
The board canceled a special meeting set for the morning of Jan. 10 — intended to approve vaccination and mask mandates — after hearing the Iowa Labor Commission wouldn’t adopt or enforce the mandate.
At the time, Superintendent Eric Trager said the issue could come up in discussions in the future, and according to the agenda, he will talk about it during his Superintendent’s Report at Monday night’s meeting.
In other business, the board will hear a report on the schools middle school and high school building renovation project, and consider approving sharing agreements with Coon Rapids-Bayard.
The district is working on a renovation project at the middle school/high school building which hadn’t had updates since it was built in the 1960’s. The planned work would include updates and renovation to just about every part of the building, from plumbing and HVAC systems to floors and fire protection.
The board will meet Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the high school boardroom.