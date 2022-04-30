The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on April 19 with 22 members, Beth Spieker and Dawn Marnin present. President Mary Strong called the meeting to order at 1 p.m.
Secretary Elaine Martens read the minutes of the March 15 board meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Treasurer Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer's Report which will be placed on file for future audit.
Communication were read. There were no bills. Beth Spieker gave the administrative report.
President Strong reported Auxiliary History items have been collected. The Officers will meet to go through everything, the it will be decided what to do next. President Strong said the Auxiliary is looking for fund-raising ideas. If anyone has worked on a fund-raising project in another organization, let any Officer know.
Beth Spieker reported the Infusion Room needs seven mobile La-Z-Boy massaging recliner chairs. Rita Swanson made a motion we purchase these chairs. The motion was seconded and passed. This will be taken to the June General Meeting for final approval.
A discussion was held where to hold our Board Meetings in the future. By a majority vote, we will continue meeting at the Senior Life Solutions Building.
Mary Strong gave the following dates to remember: Tuesday, May 17 Board Meeting, 1 p.m. at Senior Life Solutions Building.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:50 p.m.
Following the adjournment, an Orientation for new members was held with Board Committee Chairs giving a brief summary of their duties.