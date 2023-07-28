AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council approved having Council members Brooke Wegner and James Richardson serve on a new landlord/tenant committee to create a rental housing ordinance.
The council had been looking at how to make sure commercial buildings were kept up while vacant, and passed the commercial registration of vacant buildings earlier in the summer. Now, according to City Clerk Joe Foran, the city is considering an ordinance change that would require landlords to register.
A public hearing on a zoning enforcement ordinance will be held on Aug. 14.
In other business, the council also heard a presentation by Terry Crawford, an engineer, about his evaluation and recommendations for the city regarding a culvert on Hahn Street.
His recommendation to the city was to remove and replace the culvert — and because there was related damage to the stream, he was going to look into a grant that could pay part of the cost of the culvert replacement. The council approved having Crawford go forward with a grant application.