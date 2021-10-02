70th Wedding Anniversary Card Shower

Seventy years ago on Oct. 10, 1951, Ronald Ostrus and Beulah Cue were married by the Rev. A.D. Steffensen at the Atlantic Methodist Church while Ron was on furlough from the United States Air Force.
Beulah is the daughter of the late Harlie and Esther Cue of Atlantic, and Ronald's parents were the late Everett and Ruth Ostrus of rural Wiota. Their wedding attendants were Ronald's sister Carol Ostrus and Donald Steffens. After the military years, they returned to the Wiota area.
The Ostrus' children include: a daughter Kathy of Council Bluffs; a son Raymond and his wife Patricia of Wiota and a son, Doug and his wife Elizabeth of Tallahassee, Fla. Their family also includes eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family of Ron and Beluah would like to honor their parents with a card shower. Their address is 69411 Lansing Road, Wiota, Iowa 50274