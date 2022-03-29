On Jan 2, the regular meeting of the Bear Grove Blazers was held at the First United Methodist Church. We talked about our club tour and going bowling for a club activity. Then there was also a discussion about the 4-H volleyball tournament. The club also practiced volleyball.
On Jan. 30. the annual volleyball tournament was held in Anita at the high school and rec center.
On Feb. 6, the Bear Grove Blazers met for their meeting at the Super Bowl. The club toured the bowling alley, bowled, and had its monthly meeting.
On March, 13. the Bear Grove Blazers held their regular meeting at First United Methodist Church, which was followed by several club members doing their presentations.