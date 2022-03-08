Guthrie Center - The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reported three accidents since last weekend.
Last Saturday, March 5, around 3:25 p.m., an accident was reported on Nice Avenue, just south of White Pole Road. A 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Shannon Rose Pierson, 53, of Casey, was traveling southbound, at the same time a 2010 Ford F-250 pickup driven by Troy Lee Miller, 41, of Menlo, was traveling northbound. Both vehicles approached an arched, one-lane bridge, that makes it difficult to see another vehicle beyond the crest of the bridge. The van and pickup met at the crest of the bridge arch, and collided head-on. Pierson reported minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital. She was, however, cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability (Insurance). Miller was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Damage from the collision amounted to $5,000.
On Sunday, March 6, around 4 a.m., a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Greg Alan Sporrer, 49, of Dedham, was traveling eastbound on Highway 141, when the vehicle went out of control on the snow-covered road. The pickup entered the north ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on the passenger side on a frozen pond. The front and side airbags were deployed. Sporrer was wearing a seat belt, and was not injured. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $20,000. No citations were issued.
Later on Sunday, at around 9:30 a.m., a 1993 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Gavin Cole Hegstrom, 16, of Jamaica, was traveling south on First Avenue, in Jamaica, when he braked on the icy roadway. The pickup entered the east ditch and struck a satellite dish and continued into the next yard, where it hit a tree before finally coming to rest. Hegstrom was wearing his seat belt, and was not injured. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $15,000. Damage to the satellite dish and tree amounted to $225 altogether.