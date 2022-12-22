Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -12F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -12F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.