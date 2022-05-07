Musings from the Museum

From 1943 through 1950, in small towns on the rolling hills of Iowa, childbirth involved much different rules than it does today. A mother and her child relied heavily on the local doctor and the town midwife to see them through a sometimes arduous labor without the benefit of advanced medical equipment. There were no monitors or ultrasounds and no epidurals. One such example was the birthing kitchen in the Bristow Hotel located in Massena. When her husband died in 1942, Mable Bristow relied on her stellar work ethic as she cooked family-style meals for just 50 cents. In addition, she raised a large garden, canned her own meats, baked bread in the old cook stove and became a trusted assistant to Dr. Dirlam and Dr. Henkel when “the time came” for the delivery of Massena area newborn babies including three sets of healthy twins. During these eight years, this team delivered 225 babies - never losing a mother or child. The average stay was seven days, costing $5-$6 a day. The kitchen was where the babies were delivered - on the kitchen table - thus giving the home its name, Bristow Birthing Kitchen. Just think: Mrs. Bristow not only aided in the delivery of the babies, but she also kept the rooms spic and span, took care of both the infants and the mothers’ needs, and did the laundry in a copper boiler on a basement woodstove using homemade soap. She prepared meals in that same kitchen for both mothers and hotel customers. There was no time to be lazy at the Bristow Hotel Birthing Kitchen!
Rose Ellen Holste and Norma Elizabeth Schaaf teamed up to write The Birthing Kitchen, a charming rendition of memories of The Bristow Hotel, featuring personal accounts of the mothers including names of both the parents and child plus the birthdate and weight of each newborn. Each entry is in Mabel Bristow’s own writing.
The Cass County Historical Museum is pleased to have this book on display. It offers a variety of heartwarming memories for visitors to browse through and enjoy. Please stop by and look for yourself.
This was of special interest to this writer because I was born in Griswold’s Leonard Nursing Home in 1947. “So unusual, I reminisced. Aren’t nursing homes for old people?” Until I think about the rough dirt (mud) roads and longer, hurried drives to a larger hospital. Now I’m wondering; are there other Cass County towns where local facilities were adapted for baby deliveries? We would love to hear from you and add this information to our ‘Birthing Kitchen’ display. Please call (712)778-5040 and leave a message.
The Cass County Historical Museum is located on Main Street in Griswold. It is a free, public museum and is open from May 4 to Nov. 1. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. Tours are available upon request by calling (712)778-5040.