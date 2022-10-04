CLIVE – The Iowa Pork Producers Association has announced the five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin. The announcement serves as the organization’s kick-off of October, “National Pork Month.” The finalists are: Massena — Main Street Bar & Grill, Corydon — Ludlow’s Steakhouse, Olaf — St. Olaf Tavern, Van Meter — 5th Quarter Bar & Grilland Waukon — Lid’s Bar & Grill.

