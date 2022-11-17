ATLANTIC - Jenny Clark, an Atlantic woman charged with controlled substance violation, a class C felony and involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony, has pled guilty and sentencing is set for Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.
On Oct. 3, Damon Clark was found deceased in his apartment in Atlantic, and an autopsy concluded that he died from acute fentanyl/alprazolam intoxication.
Division of Narcotics Enforcement agents investigated, determining that Jenny Clark had provided the pill or pills to Damon Clark, causing his death by overdose. A video showed that Damon Clark had driven Jenny Clark to meet with a source of the drug - identified as Chase Jahnke, and further investigation, interviews and analysis of cell phone records revealed that Jenny Clark conspired with Jahnke and others to distribute fentanyl in the Atlantic area.
Clark had initially pled not guilty on Oct. 27, but last week a waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed by her attorney, Theodore R. Wonio.
Clark pled guilty to the first charge possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The maximum sentence is a prison term of not more than 10 years and a fine of between $1,370 and $13,660.
According to the plea agreement, the second charge of involuntary manslaughter would be dismissed.
