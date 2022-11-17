Jenny Clark

ATLANTIC - Jenny Clark, an Atlantic woman charged with controlled substance violation, a class C felony and involuntary manslaughter, a class D felony, has pled guilty and sentencing is set for Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m.

