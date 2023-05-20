New Housing Project

By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

By Laura Bacon/Staff Writer

Using an example of another project the company has built, Andrew Jackson showed how the units and project might be laid out.

 By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer

AUDUBON — Some changes in an ordinance related to zoning and intended to bring the city to the same level as the state, along with concerns about changes in a flood plain area and questions about a 35 unit housing project being planned for the west side of Audubon may be posed to the Planning and Zoning board, which will be meeting on Monday at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible.

Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags