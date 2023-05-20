AUDUBON — Some changes in an ordinance related to zoning and intended to bring the city to the same level as the state, along with concerns about changes in a flood plain area and questions about a 35 unit housing project being planned for the west side of Audubon may be posed to the Planning and Zoning board, which will be meeting on Monday at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Audubon Planning and Zoning may face residents Monday
Laura Bacon
