The BPW Fall Craft Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Cass County Community Center, located at 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1, and each person is entered into a drawing for door prizes. Lunch will be available and proceeds benefit many local community projects and scholarships. For more information or to ask about vendor space call Brandi Mericle at 712-249-1470.

