ELK HORN — Exodus Lodge #342 of the Masons will host their annual Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Schools Scholarship fund-raiser on Sunday, April 16 at the Elk Horn Fire Station from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The group hosts this event to help raise money for scholarships for students like Tyson Smith who graduated from Exira -EHK a few years ago and went on to college for technical heavy equipment. He now works for Audubon County on the road maintenance crew and lives close to Elk Horn.

