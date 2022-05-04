The Cass County Master Gardeners are excited to host their annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday morning, May 14. The event promises to have a wide variety of perennials available for gardeners looking to update their landscape this year, as well as lawn tools, décor and plants for food gardening.
The sale begins at 8 AM on May 14 , and will be held in the front parking lot of the Cass County Community Center on the fairgrounds at 805 W 10th Street in Atlantic. Interested gardeners are encouraged to arrive early for best plant selection, as the annual spring and fall sales occasionally sell out before 10 AM. The sale will be open to the public to purchase divided perennials suitable for spring planting, as well as a variety of donated garden tools, books and decor. All items will be sold for a free will offering, with all proceeds from the plant sale used to support Master Gardener scholarships and community grants, as well as projects around the county.
A special offering at this year’s plant sale will be a partnership with the Grow Another Row initiative to offer food plants for sale. Grow Another Row is a program focused on growing, harvesting and donating extra produce to local pantries and other Cass County organizations, to ensure all residents have access to fresh, tasty and local produce throughout the growing season! Information will be available on growing and donating produce through the program. Local producers, including Rolling Acres Farm and Sue's Country Garden, will be set up as vendors, selling a variety of food plants individually priced and ready to plant in your home garden or grow in a pot on your patio.
This 2 in 1 event allows you to support the Master Gardener Group, purchase locally grown food plants, or both! Cass County Master Gardeners will be bringing a variety of plants from their own gardens, as well as plants dug from gardens around the community, for the sale. Community members are welcome to donate plants to this event, and members may even help you dig! If you are dividing perennials in your yard this spring and have extra plants to donate, please call in advance and make arrangements to drop off donated plants before the date of the plant sale. As the event gets closer, the group will be sharing a list of plants expected to be available at the sale.
For more information about these events and about Master Gardener activities in Cass County, please call the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132, or email Cass County Extension Director and Master Gardener Coordinator Kate Olson at keolson@iastate.edu. In addition, you are invited to follow the Cass County Master Gardeners at their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CassCoMG to keep up with local events and tips for gardening. For anyone interested in learning more about the Master Gardener program and becoming a Master Gardener, the next class will be open for registration from June 3-July 1, with classes beginning in August 2022; taught as a mix of online and hands-on learning. Find details and sign up on the Iowa Master Gardener website, or call the Cass County Extension office to learn more!