‘Tour de Parks’ Free Community Bicycle Ride scheduled for Oct. 2

The ‘Tour de Parks’ free, community bike ride has been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m.. ‘Tour de Parks’ is a play on the name of the famous bike race, the Tour de France, but unlike the famous event, this bike ride is not a race. Instead, it’s a leisurely 10-mile group ride around Atlantic that will stop at multiple parks where various community groups and organizations will greet riders with music, snacks, and information on community happenings.

