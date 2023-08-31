Grow the Word

"The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance."-Psalm 16:6
How are you at creating and establishing boundaries? This can be challenging especially when it comes to time management, relationships, morality, etc. Often, we end up negotiating our boundaries with another person or for other reasons. All in all, our boundaries can get compromised or at the least, blurred. People become familiar with which boundaries of ours they may be able to negotiate, compromise or blur. They also know which ones are clear and firm. When others are in our presence, or when we're in the presence of another, these boundaries begin to pop up and establish themselves, at times in pleasant places and sometimes in difficult places.
However, when we step into the presence of God, the boundary lines He's established for us are always clear, firm and pleasant. As we commune with God, we experience fullness of joy, satisfaction and contentment. We won't wish for anything else. The boundary lines established for us in this life and the next are in perfectly pleasant places. Any desire we have to compromise one of these lines set forth by God is our sinfulness wanting to take us away from God. Within these boundaries are blessings and pleasures God created for us to enjoy. Our eternal inheritance falls within these boundaries. The lines have been set in pleasant places for us. Let's rejoice in a God who loves us enough to establish boundaries for us.
Live today in the boundaries of God. Experience fullness of joy in the Lord's presence. Receive the blessings offered within the boundaries. Enjoy the pleasures stored inside the lines. They exceed all we need. Rejoice and give thanks that the Lord has set boundaries around our eternal inheritance. These lines are established, firm and clear. Praise God for the gift of salvation.