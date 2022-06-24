ATLANTIC - Atlantic's downtown housing will be expanding, thanks to a $300,000 Downtown housing grant administered by the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO).
The funds, going to the Whitney Development Corporation of Atlantic, will add four one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental units in downtown Atlantic. The new units will be located in the second floor of 300 Chestnut Street. The Whitney Development Corporation, formed in 2018, owns the building, and has completed the restoration of the Whitney Hotel.
“Housing is just one of the obstacles employers are facing as they seek to attract new staff,”
SWIPCO Community Development Specialist Mackenzie Bandow said. “In addition to improving the aesthetic of downtown, this grant will help the City of Atlantic ensure there is affordable housing for more of its residents.”
Bandow also praised the city’s commitment to affordable housing, and noted more units make the city a more inviting place to live for young professionals who may be looking to start a family someday. “There is a shortage of residential units in Atlantic, as most are always occupied with a waitlist,” Bandow added.
Grants also went to Clarinda ($200,000), Glenwood ($200,000), Logan ($178,984) and Stanton ($100,000)
The Downtown Housing Grant is funded with State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.