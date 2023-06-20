The Atlantic FFA Chapter placed 11th after competing in the annual Iowa FFA Agricultural Mechanics Career Development Event held at Iowa State University in Ames on June 8, 2023. Members of the place team included: DJ Shepperd, Alex Keiser, Wyatt Simons and Charli Goff.
FFA teams including 119 individuals from 34 chapters participated in this year’s Career Development Event designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Agricultural Mechanics & Technology. Activities included demonstration of skills, problem solving, and knowledge application in agricultural machinery equipment, metals and welding, structures, environmental and natural resources, and electrical systems.
During the Ag Mechanics welding division the members of Atlantic placed 2nd. Individually Shepperd placed 25th, Keiser placed 40th, Simons placed 45th and Goff placed 69th. Shepperd commented “It was sad that this was one of my last experiences in FFA, but definitely one of my favorites. Yet another reason to join FFA.”
The Iowa FFA Agricultural Mechanics & Technology Career Development Event was made possible with support from Titan Machinery through the Iowa FFA Foundation. The Agricultural Mechanics & Technology Career Development Event was hosted by the Iowa State University Ag 450 Farm and was coordinated and conducted by Jon Davis and the Agricultural Education & Studies Department at Iowa State University in Ames. The Association of General Contractors of Iowa provided lunch for all participants and staff.