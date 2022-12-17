Opening the door to Gene “Beaner” Thomsen’s Old Danish Workshop is like stepping straight into a Hallmark movie dream. Not to be dramatic, but it is true. As you walk into the Old Danish Workshop it’s a toss up between the sound of the saw or the scent of the wood, at what greets you first. A moment of pause provides the realization that you’ve perhaps just encountered something truly special.
Walking through the front of the workshop towards the workroom in the back, I find Gene. My daddy raised no fool, so with an outstretched hand I introduced myself calling him by his formal name. A big smile in return brings the handshake of a man who knows its importance and a request to call him by his nickname, Beaner.
I introduce myself in greater detail, asking if he would perhaps know my grandparents. (The late) Dale and Sheryl Myers — both who have deep Danish /Audubon Co. roots. He notes the names sound familiar but sure cannot put a face to the name. Been there before too, Beaner.
Beaner and I begin a natural conversation of back and forth banter that boasts perhaps we’ve known each other our whole lives. I have a feeling Beaner makes most feel that way. As I start asking Beaner some more factual questions he responds with, “Oh about 20 years,” when I ask, ‘how long have you been doing this, here?’ as I gesture around. In fact though, after we both do some math, it’s been 28 years. Beaner retired in 1962 from selling life and health insurance. Toy making, woodworking, and hand crafted creations have been a hobby to him most of his life and only at the time of retirement did he decide to expand the hobby from his home to his current location, 28 years ago.
Beaner and his bride Robin raised their 3 girls in the Avoca area — all three graduating from Avoca High School. 2 of his daughters reside in the Avoca area today, the other just a hop and skip further — in Omaha. When I remarked how wonderful it must be to have them so close, that smile reappeared, bigger this time.
Beaner, the last of 11 children, was born and raised in Kimbleton, but his roots run deeper than that. His mother’s father founded Kimbleton — putting the town with deep Dutch ties on the map. Beaners eyes lit up as he spoke of his parents, his dad arriving in the US when he was just 12 years old. I could feel the memories as he recalled them, watching his eyes as much as I heard his words.
Beaner and I step out of the workroom area, back to the front end of the workshop to an incredible display of ready to purchase items. Crosses, toy cars with moving wheels, Christmas trees, an incredible white doll house with pedestal legs and a fully painted barn that would have my nephews gobsmacked in awe. Beaner begins sharing stories and memories of things created. Curated pieces and repairs of chairs that will live on in family dinings rooms for centuries again. The dollhouse, a replica for his great granddaughter and the barn for future great grandchildren.
When asked what perhaps is his favorite thing to make, Beaner without hesitation responds, “All of it!”
There is no insignia anywhere on the carvings. There is nothing that years from now indicates that the one, Gene “Beaner” Thomsen hand crafted the cross I will gift this Christmas or the toy car I will send to my nephew in England. Had I not been in such utter amazement, I would have asked him to sign them all — to which I might still do.
The Old Danish Workshop is truly remarkable. I am equally awed and angry that as a born and raised Atlantic Iowan, I have somehow missed that this incredible establishment exists just a mere 20 miles from my home. Beaner is at the workshop every weekday. I can’t urge you enough to go visit him, as quickly as you can. When you get there, tell him Mallory said to ask about the squirrels he sells. You will not be sorry.
Gene and I share more about our families — swapping stories of loved ones who served in the military, stories of living in Iowa and growing up rurally. I can feel our time drawing to an end and yet the nature of the conversations seems to be one that will carry on until our next encounter. I purchase my items which Beaner adds with a small hand-held calculator and I take a moment to look around, really taking it all in. It’s not as though I couldn’t go tomorrow and do the same, but something about The Old Danish Workshop and my time with Beaner tells me nothing will ever really feel as special as the first time I stepped across the threshold and into the magic beyond it. Then again, I’m probably wrong about that. I blink back the tears, make my payment and thank him, again.
I shut the door to my car and find myself just sitting in the cold and snow; for a moment of pause confirms, I sure have indeed just encountered someone so truly special.