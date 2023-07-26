Grove HOT celebrates 100 years at the Cass County Fair

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Grove Township 4-H Clubs, and Grove HOT invites the public to celebrate with them at the Cass County Fair.
On Thursday, July 27, thee will be a short program of Club history and recognition of current and past members during the King and Queen Contest and Senior Recognition. Past Grove HOT, Glad Girls of Grove, Grove Go Getters and Forever Green Members are asked to attend for recognition and a picture. At the end of the evening, Grove HOT will be serving refreshments at the teen dane as their birthday treat to the county.
On Friday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Center, current members will be participating in the Share the Fun event. They will take the audience back in time in their Share the Fun act, as they continue to celebrate 100 years of history.
And before visitors leave the fair, they should stop at the Grove HOT display table in the Community Center to take a look at pictures ad sign the club birthday card.