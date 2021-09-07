EXIRA — The Exira City Council approved the Exira Fire and Rescue putting in a campground to the west of the fire station during a special meeting last week.
Mayor Mike Huegerich said the idea had been around for awhile.
“I’ve been thinking about the idea for about two years,” he said, adding that crews camping at Littlefield campgrounds spurred more interest.
“The guys working on the windmills up here, they will have to leave their campsites at Littlefield for the winter,” he said.
Some extra land next to the fire station on the west side would be used to build eight campsites with full hook ups — including electricity, water and sewer.
“The guys are all excited about it,” he said, adding they hoped to have it complete by Oct. 1.
It will be available to the public once it’s complete, Huegerich said.
No price has been set yet. “We haven’t decided what we will charge,” he said, “But we’ll probably keep it in line with the other campgrounds.”
A special meeting was held last week, with one agenda item — the campground.
“We had a special meeting to see what the council thought,” he said, and all council members voted “aye,” to approve the project going forward.
The property the fire station sits on is owned by the city, and Huegerich said they held the meeting and the vote, “just to make it official.”
The campground will have just eight spaces, but Huegerich said there was “always a problem with finding (campsites) in the area. It seems like the Albert the Bull park is always full, and Littlefield.”
He said they wanted to get some more trees planted for shade, and had a contractor coming in to do the work.
“It will be a work in progress,” he said, “But anything that brings people to town is a good thing.”