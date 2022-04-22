ELK HORN — “Come One, Come All!” say Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community Schools officials, to performances of “Charlotte’s Web.”
“Charlotte’s Web,” based on the book by E.B. White, adapted by Joseph Robinette is a family favorite tale about the friendship between a pig and a spider, and the book is currently being read by elementary students in the “One School, One Book,” program, and officials said it was also being adapted as a “One High School Play.”
The play will be presented the Exira-EHK High School, on Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m. or Sunday, May 1 at 1 p.m. in the Exira-EHK HS Cafeteria. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the production. Tickets are $7 and are available at the door on a first come first serve basis.