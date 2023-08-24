Rio and Lily Johnson - Senior - Tea Light Lanterns - Lavender - Advance to State Fair
Kian Millikan - Junior - Go Batty Over Bats - Purple - not eligible
Joise Millikan - Senior - Passport to Iowa Fun - Purple - Advance to State Fair
Bryson Lee and Bay Erickson - Junior/Junior - Origami Corner Bookmarks - Lavender - Advance to State Fair
Jacquie Freund and Macy Freund - Intermediate/Junior - Egg-Static Flowers - Purple - not eligible
Callie Rudy - Intermediate - How to make a homemade Bookmark - Lavender - Advance to State Fair
Cass County Fair 4-H Working Exhibits
First Place Juniors - Kian Millikan (4th grade, doesn’t advance) - Parents: Shad and Anita Millikan - Club: Griswold Clubsters - Plaque Sponsor: Redwood Steakhouse
Runner Up Juniors - Bryson Lee and Bay Erickson (advances to State Fair) - Parents: Micah and Chelsey Lee and Richard and Traci Erickson - Club: Union Leader - Plaque Sponsors: In Memory of Isabella Becker.
First Place Intermediates - Jacque and Macy Freund - (doesn’t advance due to 4th grader) - Parents: Jacque: John and LaNette Freund; Macy: Kevin and Kylie Freund - Club: Washington G.E.M. - Plaque Sponsors: Redwood Steakhouse
Runner Up Intermediate - Callie Rudy (advance to State Fair) - Parents: Chuck and Jill Rudy - Club: Cowpokes
First Place Senior - Josie Millikan - (advance to State Fair) - Parents: Shad and Anita Millikan - Club: Griswold Clusters - Plaque Sponsors: Redwood Steakhouse
Runner Up Seniors: Rio and Lily Johnson - Lavender (advance to State Fair) - Parents: Jim and Melissa Johnson - Club: Grove H.O.T. - Plaque Sponsor: In Memory of Izabella Becker
