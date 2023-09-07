The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation board met for their annual meeting and welcomed new board member Jackie Hoover Sampson. At the meeting, the board approved issuing five, $2,000 scholarships for the Atlantic Graduating class of 2024. Scholarships are need based for seniors with a GPA or 2.5 or higher. Applications and information are available from the Atlantic High School guidance office and on the website. The SASF is a 501c3 organization and 100% of donations go to the scholarship fund. Atlantic alumni are encouraged to donate and may do so by check to the SASF, PO Box 205 Atlantic, Iowa 50022. Electronic donations through Venmo may also be made at SASF-Foundation. If donating through Venmo, please email Cbaragary55@gmail.com with your name and address, so your donation is properly recognized and a receipt may be mailed to you.
Five $2,000 scholarships to be offered by SASF Board
Jennifer Nichols
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
What do you think?
Would you rather the weather be hot or cold?
You voted:
e-Edition and App Help
News in your inbox
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- AHS Class of 1978 Reunion
- Riding the rodeo circuit: AHS senior Nolan Waters shares his secrets
- Cass County Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale Set for Sept. 9
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
- Break-in at Exira Bar
- Area Church Services
- Grow The Word
- CCMH Auxiliary Board Meeting Minutes
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Pheasant survey shows increased bird numbers
- Fall Family Campout set for Sept. 16-17
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.