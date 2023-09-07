Five $2,000 scholarships to be offered by SASF Board

(photo contributed)

Pictured is the SASF Board (front row, left to right) Mark McNees, Ted Robinson, C.J. Heithoff, Mark Smith and J.C. Van Ginkel; and (back row) Deb Schuler, Jackie Sampson, Linda Robinson, Cathy Baragary, Billie Hoover and Tammy Wickman.

 (photo contributed)

The Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation board met for their annual meeting and welcomed new board member Jackie Hoover Sampson. At the meeting, the board approved issuing five, $2,000 scholarships for the Atlantic Graduating class of 2024. Scholarships are need based for seniors with a GPA or 2.5 or higher. Applications and information are available from the Atlantic High School guidance office and on the website. The SASF is a 501c3 organization and 100% of donations go to the scholarship fund. Atlantic alumni are encouraged to donate and may do so by check to the SASF, PO Box 205 Atlantic, Iowa 50022. Electronic donations through Venmo may also be made at SASF-Foundation. If donating through Venmo, please email Cbaragary55@gmail.com with your name and address, so your donation is properly recognized and a receipt may be mailed to you.

