COUNCIL BLUFFS — Three individuals convicted for distributing Fentanyl in southwest Iowa were sentenced on Tuesday, May 16. One man died from an overdose of the drug in Oct. 4 and another on or around Feb. 24, after a group — including the trio, Cam Christopher Jahnke, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Kelsi Marie Thurman — was involved in an agreement to distribute the drug, according to court records.

Tags