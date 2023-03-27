Get Free Tax Help
The volunteer Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to families and individuals with income of $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities, limited English speakers, and older adults.
How it Works: Clients will meet via phone or zoom with an intake specialist to fill out paperwork and review information. You will then schedule a time to come in person to our office to submit all required paperwork. Your information will be scanned and sent to volunteer tax preparers off site who will prepare your return remotely within two weeks. You will be notified when your tax return is completed and ready to review the results of the return. You will sign the returns and then we will electronically file your state and federal tax returns for free.
Appointments available through March 30. Call 641-747-2276 to Make Your Tax Free Appointment Location: 212 State St. Guthrie Center, Iowa 50115
Grab and Go Emergency Binder
Severe weather is a reminder of life’s uncertainty. What would you grab with only 10 minutes to escape? Learn to make a grab-and-go financial records case improving your success to rebound after a disaster. Program presented by ISU Extension & Outreach Guthrie County.
For questions about program content contact Krista Downing, Program Coordinator, at 641-747-2276 or kristad@iastate.edu March 28 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Guthrie County Extension Office Guthrie Center, IA 50115
Cost is free, pre-registration is required and will be taken at the Guthrie County Extension Office. 641-747-2276.
January SESS 4-H Club Events
Sunday, January 29 was a busy day for the SESS Range Finders 4-H Club. The start the day off meeting at the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Events Center to help clean-up after the Guthrie Cattlemens Banquet the night before. The six members in attendance cleaned off the tables, washed and put away the tables and chairs, swept the floors, and took out the trash. The club really appreciated the opportunity to help the Guthrie Cattlemen with their event! Next, the SESS members headed to Seven Oaks in Boone. There were seven members present to join in on the club fun day. The members held a quick meeting and then hit the slopes. Some members went snow tubing, some skiing, and some snowboarding. It was a little chilly but a very fun day was had by all!
Iowa Concern
Iowa Concern, offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Or visit the website, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/, to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.
Finding Answers Now
As Iowans deal with disruptions to their families and communities, this website at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/disaster-recovery provides information to help you cope with concerns about stress and relationships, personal finance, and nutrition and wellness.
Dallas County Extension 28061 Fairground Rd Adel, IA 50003 aleta@iastate.edu
Windowsill Herb Garden Program
Tuesday, April 4 2- 3 p.m.
Guthrie Center Public Library Guthrie Center, IA 50115
Create your very own herb garden, learn how to harvest herbs, and learn about Spend Smart Eat Smart resources.
Contact Info:
Krista Downing
(641) 747-2276
Chicken, Corn, Rice Casserole
1 cup instant brown rice, uncooked
2 cups frozen corn
1 can (12.5 ounces) chicken breast
1 can (4 ounces) diced green chili peppers
1 container (5.3 ounces) plain Greek yogurt
1 cup shredded cheese
6 tablespoons salsa, divided
1 Cook instant brown rice according to package directions.
2 Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a casserole dish or 8x8-inch pan with cooking spray.
3 Thaw corn in the microwave.
4 Drain the water off the chicken breast. Use a fork to shred the chicken breast.
5 Combine rice, corn, chicken, chili peppers, yogurt, and shredded cheese in a medium bowl.
6 Scoop mixture into the casserole dish.
7 Bake casserole for 30 minutes until heated through to 165°F.
8 Top each serving with 1 tablespoon salsa.