There were many flags and an abundance of candy along the parade route on Saturday during the 140th annual Old Soldiers Reunion in Griswold. The event began on Friday with a 40 mile tractor ride, the traditional water fights were scheduled for Friday as well as the Queen contest. Erynn Peterson was chosen as 2022 Reunion Queen; Natalyn Smith was the Princess.
Saturday’s events included pancakes at the Griswold Fire Station, a military road march and military display, with the parade, with the theme of “Celebrating the Legacy of Freedom,” starting at 10 a.m. The band Troubador Retrievers was set to perform at East Of Omaha, and a Church in the Park event was planned for Griswold’s city park on Sunday, hosted by the Central Church of Christ. A free concert, part of the You Hold It All Tour, was planned for 7 p.m.