Atlantic and Massena are hosting mobile food pantries this month on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. Each car can take food for up to two households at a time. Both Atlantic and Massena will be distributing the same food products. If supplies run low in Massena, families will be directed to Atlantic. Full details about the Aug. 9 Mobile Pantries, as well as dates for upcoming mobile pantries in 2023 are listed below:
Aug. 9 Mobile Food Pantries:
Atlantic: Atlantic High School front parking lot, from 4-6 p.m. Enter from 14th Street and follow signs. For questions, call 712-243-1132.
Massena: Southwest Iowa Egg, 74877 Clark Avenue, Massena — Enter from the west and drive across the scale for pick up. Time: 4:30-5 p.m. (Note: No registration required)
Upcoming Atlantic 2023 Mobile Food Pantries
Please note: Atlantic 2023 Mobile Food Pantries are being held at different locations during the school year (Cass County Community Center) and summer months (Atlantic High School).
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St., Atlantic): Oct. 11
Upcoming Massena 2023 Mobile Food Pantries
Where: Southwest Iowa Egg Coop (74877 Clarke Ave. Massena)
Remaining 2023 Dates: Oct. 11 (Note: No registration required)
Box pick-up time: 4:30-5 p.m.
Mobile pantry dates, times, and locations are subject to change. For the latest information on mobile pantries in Anita and Atlantic, visit https://foodbankheartland.org/food-resources/find-food/. For the latest information on Massena pantries, call (712) 779-3447. For information on upcoming events and local food, farmers markets, and food access activities, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.