AUDUBON — A presentation of a variety of trail enhancements, from signage to alternative trail head locations and crossings for the T-Bone Trail was presented to a group of over 20 at a meeting on Wednesday night in Audubon.
Those attending included representatives of Audubon Economic Development and Tourism, Cass County Conservation, Audubon County Conservation, Audubon County Emergency Management, the Audubon County Supervisors, Region XII, the Exira City Clerk and Audubon Mayor, along with other trail users.
The T-Bone Trail 2023 Design Studies Preliminary Design Review was developed by Bolton & Merk, paid for through a grant by Trees Forever. Presenters showed some proposed changes and were looking for feedback in order to move on with the design phase.
Improvements to the Audubon Trailhead, an additional trail crossing, and realignment of the trail for safety purposes were suggested. Those attending commented on the changes, along with maintenance on the trail and possible plans to resurface the trail.
In Audubon, the plan focused on the trailhead — suggesting the Albert the Bull park was a good location — and looked at current and suggested alternatives to the trail.
One suggested change was to add a bridge across Bluegrass Creek to give trail users a way to get onto the trail that didn’t include crossing the bridge and having to share traffic lanes. Another crossing suggestion would give trail users a way to get across to Waspy’s.
Those attending the meeting also heard about possible trail changes along the route and showed three possible wayfinding improvements like trailhead signs, parking, transitional and interpretive signs and mile markers.
Three different styles were suggested, including a simple, more common pattern with angular elements, wooden slats, uplit markers and metal accents to signage that added local birds and other wildlife as accents. One grouping included oak dowels, weathered steel and bird silhouettes at the top of the sign while the other used larger bird, deer and rabbit cutouts worked into the signs.
Those present preferred the simpler plan, but also liked the bird silhouettes. The signage would be consistent along the trail from Audubon to Cass County, and Lora Kanning, Cass County Conservation, said that Cass County would go along with what Audubon decided to do for the trail elements.
Presenters from Bolton & Menk said they would take what they learned during the meeting and come up with a possible plan, looking at an early September virtual meeting.
It was noted that this particular meeting and the project they were discussing was just a design study. Any work to improve the trail would have to be financed through the counties or towns that the trail passed through.