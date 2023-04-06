Atlantic FFA holds annual banquet

Pictured are 2023-24 Officers (front row, left to right) Claire Pellet, Charli Goff and Lola Comes; and (back row) Colton Rudy, Roth Denbeste, Wyatt Simons and Lily Johnson.

 (photo contributed)

The Atlantic FFA Banquet was held on Monday, March 28th at the Atlantic High School. There were 172 members and guests were present at the event. The banquet started with the opening ceremonies, led by the 2022-2023 chapter officers. This year the officers include President Dylan Comes, Vice President Daniel Freund, Secretary Claire Pellet, Treasurer Jackson McLaren, Reporter Charli Goff, Sentinel DJ Sheppard, and Student Advisor Colton Rudy. 2022-23 Chapter President Dylan Comes said, “The 2022-2023 FFA year went extremely well. We competed in many contests, succeeded in most of those said contests, and grew not only as individuals, but as a chapter. I am super excited to see where the chapter goes in the future.”

