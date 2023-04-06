Atlantic FFA holds annual banquet

The Atlantic FFA Banquet was held on Monday, March 28th at the Atlantic High School. There were 172 members and guests were present at the event. The banquet started with the opening ceremonies, led by the 2022-2023 chapter officers. This year the officers include President Dylan Comes, Vice President Daniel Freund, Secretary Claire Pellet, Treasurer Jackson McLaren, Reporter Charli Goff, Sentinel DJ Sheppard, and Student Advisor Colton Rudy. 2022-23 Chapter President Dylan Comes said, “The 2022-2023 FFA year went extremely well. We competed in many contests, succeeded in most of those said contests, and grew not only as individuals, but as a chapter. I am super excited to see where the chapter goes in the future.”
The opening ceremony was followed by a welcome to members and guests, and was given by President Dylan Comes. A reflection was then said by Daniel Freund. Following that, dinner was held for members and guests. Wiota Steakhouse provided the Brisket and the sides for the FFA members and guests.
At the conclusion of dinner, two guest speakers spoke to the audience. The first was Chad Comes, the Father of FFA President Dylan Comes. Mr. Comes talked about how FFA is a great program and how it can impact your future greatly if you put in the effort.
The next speaker was Southwest District FFA President, George Martin. Martin talked about getting outside your comfort zone and realizing the many great opportunities and life lessons FFA can bring to you that will be valuable in yours and other people's futures.
Claire Pellet gave the secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report was given by Jackson McLaren.
Following the guest speakers, awards were given out. First were those recognized for earning 10,000 FFA points throughout their time as a member. These points are earned through getting involved with our chapter. The more activities and events a member participates in, the more points they earn. Those recognized for reaching 10,000 points included Dylan Comes, Brett Dreager, Daniel Freund and Jackson McLaren.
The next award was the Academic Achievement Award. This award is given to those who have been a part of the Atlantic FFA chapter for three years, and have maintained a 3.5 GPA throughout all those years. Those who received the Academic Achievement Award included Rio Johnson, Dylan Comes, and Daniel Freund.
After the Academic Achievement Award came the Star Greenhand, Star Ag Placement, Star Ag Business, and Star of Ag Production Awards. The Star Greenhand is awarded to a freshman who the chapter officers feel was the most involved with the chapter in the past year. This year there were two outstanding Greenhand members so the award was given to Lauren Comes and Lily Johnson. The next award, Star Ag Placement, is an award given to a member that has done an exceptional job in their employment, whether that be in or out of agriculture. This award was received by Jackson McLaren.
This year, the new officers for the 2022-2023 term elected four members to receive the Atlantic FFA Leadership Award, which is given in appreciation to those who have shown leadership through their years in FFA. These 4 members who received the award include Brett Dreager, Callee Pellet, DJ Sheppard, and Colton Becker.
Officers also elected two individuals to receive the Honorary Chapter Farmer award, which is given to people who have played a large role in helping the Atlantic FFA chapter and the activities they do. Those that accepted this award include Rod Deter and Jeremiah Thompson.
This year, 16 members were given the Discovery Degree. The Discovery Degree is awarded to members who are finishing their 8th grade year of schooling, and have been involved in FFA for one year. Those that have been involved for one year of high school Ag, received the Greenhand Degree, which was given to 28 members. Next came 16 members who were Chapter FFA degrees, which are given to members who have been involved in FFA for 2 years since being in high school, or members who have been in FFA for three years including their 8th grade year.
The banquet concluded with the installation of new chapter officers. For the upcoming 2023-2024 year, the new officers include the following: Colton Rudy as President, Lola Comes as Vice President, Claire Pellett as Secretary, Roth Denbeste as Treasurer, Lily Johnson as Reporter, Wyatt Simons as Sentinel, and Charli Goff as Student Advisor. 2023-2024 President Colton Rudy said "The 2023 Atlantic FFA Banquet was a remarkable experience, marking the end of a very successful year for our chapter and the beginning of a new year. I am honored to lead the chapter into the new FFA year, which will hopefully be filled with chapter growth and new memories to be made.”