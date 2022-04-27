SHIFT ATL announces Summer Soirée fund-raiser dinner, dueling pianos

Members of SHIFT ATL are excited to invite the public to their annual fund-raiser for 2022: Summer Soirée. Guests can expect the same great experience as last year including a steak dinner, three hours of dueling piano entertainment by Pianopalooza, full bar and a photobooth! This event will be held on July 16, on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street.
Fourth Street will be blocked off from Chestnut to Walnut and tables will line the street so people can enjoy dinner and drinks from the beer garden with family and friends and then cap the evening off with dueling pianos! Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 with the dinner to follow. Dinner will consist of Noble Provisions steak, grilled on location, family-style sides and dessert. A beer garden will be available all evening with tickets available for purchase at the gate that evening.
Event tickets will be released at 10 a.m. on May 2 at shiftatl.org/dinner. Tickets are available for $60/person, which includes your dinner and entry to the dueling pianos. Tables of eight can be purchased for $400, which includes eight dinners and eight tickets to the dueling pianos. There is limited seating available, and this event is anticipated to sell out quickly as it did last year. This event is made possible through support of Executive sponsors like Cass Health, TS Bank, Atlantic Dental Center, Camblin Mechanical, AM Cohron and Son, Armour Insurance, Lindeman Tractor, and Special Occasions. Advocate sponsors include Rolling Hills Bank and Trust and Atlantic Rotary, with Supporting sponsors Elite Octane, Henningsen Construction, Robison Landscaping and Casey’s.
Tickets for just the dueling piano entertainment can be purchased before the event for $15/person or they will be $20/person the night of at the door. Gates will open for the dueling pianos at 7:30 p.m., following the Summer Soirée dinner.
Funds raised from this event will help SHIFT ATL fully complete their renovations at The Telegraph building. This spring, construction began on the exterior of the building, including tuck pointing and skim coating. Following that, new stone and an updated awning will be installed on the face. Following those projects, a community patio will be built in the courtyard space, and then two murals will be installed – one on the west side of the building and one on the east side with the patio!
SHIFT ATL recently completed the interior rehabilitation of The Telegraph building, located at 14 E 4th Street in Atlantic. They are managing a fully operating AirBnB on the upper story, and they are currently using the main level as commercial space for pop-up shops, local events or as a flexible community space while they work to find a permanent commercial tenant.
SHIFT ATL, a 501(c)3 nonprofit formed in 2019, continues to build upon their broad but straightforward vision for the place they have made home: to shift the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships and strengthening social bonds within the community. They intend to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of growth.
To purchase tickets or a table for the event, visit shiftatl.org/dinner or contact Mallory Robinson at 712.249.1985. To learn more about each project, to donate or to get involved, contact shiftatlantic@gmail.com, visit the website shiftatl.org or facebook page, @shiftatl.