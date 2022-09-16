The Audubon FFA held its annual trap shoot Sunday, Sept. 11. There were 40 FFA members in attendance with 23 participating in the activity. Scores show members have a natural talent for trap shooting. Kali Irlmeier, the top overall shooter and our top female, scored a remarkable 22. Following Irlmeier closely, Daniel Tessman shot well with an impressive score of 21. Jesse Stroeher, an eighth grader, shot a 20 coming in third overall. Stroeher was also the leading middle schooler followed by Karson Hansen - 17, Garret Vorm - 14, Kayden Otten - 14, and Hayden Larsen - 14. Our top five high school scores included: Kali Irlmeier- 22, Daniel Tessman - 21, Brayden Sporrer - 20, Logan Thygesen - 18, and Carson Vorm - 17.

