The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a free “Stand Up Paddleboard” Demonstration on Saturday July 22, Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. at Cold Springs Park Beach. SUP is the fastest growing sport in the paddling community not only across the country, but especially right here in land-locked areas like Iowa. It’s fun, healthy as a total body work-out and offers a unique perspective when it comes to being on the water. After a quick demonstration, try out the boards for yourself! Those who do not bring a life jacket will have one provided to them. Children must be 16 years or older. Paddler must weigh less than 250 pounds. Our Stand Up Paddleboard programs are monthly, ending after Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 2. Spots are available on Saturday, July 22 at 9 a.m.- five spots and 10:30 a.m.- five spots; Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.- five spots and 10:30 a.m.- five spots; and Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.- five spots and 10:30 a.m.- five spots. To register a spot, call 712-769-2372. The program will be cancelled if there is unsafe weather conditions on the lake.

