If you grew up on a farm, did you raise chicken and did you outfit your chickens with glasses? In my growing up years, we had a substantial flock and it was my chore to feed and water them and to gather the eggs. As many of you know, baby chicks often peck at each other, and once blood shows up, pecking increases until the chick’s life is in danger. In my family, we separated the “victims” and treated the raw bleeding areas.
There was, however, another solution to this problem and we have an example of this at the museum. On one of my early visits to the renovated museum, someone pointed out the chicken glasses to me. Never had I heard of chicken glasses and I couldn’t believe my ears or my eyes! There they were on full display and furthermore, a copy of the advertisement by the National Band and Tag Company promoting their latest contribution to the Poultry World as “a new epoch in the control of the vicious practice of cannibalism.”
The ad claimed the glasses could be quickly and easily attached. (Imagine catching a chicken and fastening something to its beak!) The glasses attached to the chicken’s beaks and had red celluloid lenses.The premise was that the glasses rendered the chick colorblind to the color red. The areas of blood no longer drew attention. In all my times of pointing out the chicken glasses to people visiting the museum, no one had ever admitted to using them. Maybe they didn’t work! Along with the glasses in the farm exhibit at the museum, you will find the ad for the “Anti-Pix” complete with price list.
While you are perusing the farm display, take note of the large blacksmith billows on the wall.. The billows are from the Mundorf farm shop. G.I. Mundorf and G.W. Mundorf, along with Frank Lembke used the billows to repair threshing machines.
You might also enjoy looking at primitive farm tools and other farm memorabilia, such as items from Walnut Grove, Muller’s Farm and Hatchery, “Horn: seed sower, chicken waterers, sale bills and photos of the Mauk Transfer Co.
The Cass County Historical Museum is located on Main Street in Griswold. It is a free public museum and open during the months of May through the second week of December, Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Tours are available through request by calling 712-778-5040.