ATLANTIC — The Atlantic HyVee will hold a free breakfast for veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, to honor those who have served our country. The breakfast runs from 6-11 a.m. and veterans and active duty military can come in for breakfast or pick up a curbside carry out meal during those hours.
Veterans and active duty military will also get 15% off of grocery purchases all day that day.
“Hy-Vee honors all those who valiantly served our country,” officials said in a Facebook post, “We thank you today and every day.”
Other Veterans Day activities include programs at the Griswold Community Schools and Anita American Legion Post #210.
The Griswold Community School District will hold their annual Veterans Day Appreciation Program on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Middle School/High School Auditorium. The guest speaker is U.S. Navy Commander Chief Yeoman Philip Demson. He is an Omaha, Neb. native who currently serves as the Flag Writer for the US Strategic Command, and recently assumed the duties as the Navy Element’s Collateral Duty Command Senior Chief. With over 20 years of military experience and several awards including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various unit and campaign awards. After the program, desserts will be served in the cafeteria.
In Anita, American Legion Post #210 will hold a Veterans Day program on Nov. 11 at the Legion Hall. Veterans and their families are invited to gather at the Legion Hall at 6 p.m. with the meal beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meal will be provided by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and Auxiliary. A flag dedication ceremony will take place after the meal.