CARROLL - The Carroll-based Region 12 Council of Governments has received $15 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, intended to increase production in Iowa’s meat production facilities.
Region Executive Director Rick Hunsaker, said the funding “is all focused on increased production capacity,” and not necessarily jobs, “We care about job creation, but that’s not a requirement,” he said, “But the requirement is increased production,” which he said was measured in an increase in the number of carcasses produced.
“As we saw during the pandemic, you’d have these big plants that would close down or that would make decisions that would impact everybody in the supply chain,” he said, “The goal I think is not only to increase capacity so that there are more people making products and more places making them so that it can be a little more resilient.”
More producers can mean more competition, as well as more markets for producers, he said, and the top four processing companies are excluded from the grant program to help achieve the goal.
Only three states - Iowa, Minnesota and North Carolina - were selected for the first round of funding, with grants used as capital for a revolving loan program for Iowa businesses involved in the meat packing supply chain.
Hunsaker said there was interest in the program when they were applying - they had $27 million in interest - but that didn’t mean those companies would apply, or be chosen, he added.
Grants would range from $500,000 to $10 million each
“We don’t know that we will do more than 5-10 projects at the most, statewide, with $15 million. It’s a lot of money, but some of these projects will be capital intensive,” he said.
Grant funds could be used for buildings, working capital, equipment, anything that might increase capacity, he explained, even something like adding a shift at a plant.
“We’ve heard rumors here and there of start-up lockers, interest in lockers expanding, and certainly we have a lot of producers in this region that could benefit from the increased competition where they might have more markets for their animals or ones that are closer so it’s cheaper to get their product to a producer,” Hunsaker said.
Region 12 is already working with the U.S.D.A. to get staff trained on program administration, but it could be after the start of the new year before they are ready to begin accepting applications. Applicants interested in the program are encouraged to contact Region 12 directly for information.
Region 12 primarily includes west central Iowa, but this program is different, Hunsaker said, as it will be available to eligible applicants throughout the state. Initial funding targets kill facilities or secondary processors, but the program will open further within a few years.
“That would include anybody that is U.S.D.A.-inspected — so it’s going to be big meat packing plants — but not one of the big four. It could also be anybody that is custom-exempt, which as I understand it a lot of county lockers would be that way,” Hunsaker says. “They would be eligible for the funds. Once the moneys are revolved and come back in, it could be anybody in the middle part of that supply chain like wholesaling and aggregators and transportation companies.”
The Region 12 Council of Governments Project Description said, “COG hopes to see increases in the number of meat processing facilities in Iowa, diversification of ownership in Iowa's meat processing infrastructure, an increase in the number of producers across the state, greater resiliency to industry shocks, greater employment in the meat processing sector, increased capital investment , and increased wealth among Iowa's residents. Small processors who expand or new projects located in the state means producers will have closer markets for their animals, and decreased transportation will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”