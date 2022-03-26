ATLANTIC– Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) celebrated Transit Driver Appreciation Day on March 18. The unofficial holiday, observed each year on March 18, recognizes the men and women who ensure safe travel for millions of Americans. This year’s celebration comes on the heels of the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been especially stressful for essential workers due to the increased risk they encounter on the job and their roles enforcing state, federal, and local safety measures to keep their passengers safe.
“SWITA is showing appreciation for our drivers this week with goodie bags put together by the staff in the transit office,” said Transit Coordinator Kristen Templeton. “Our drivers go above and beyond daily on their routes getting people to their destinations. Please pause to say thank you when you board or exit a bus or other mode of public transit—today and every day.”
During the pandemic, southwest Iowa’s transit drivers assumed risks others were able to avoid— even transporting patients who had tested positive for COVID-19—because despite the pandemic, people still needed to go to important medical appointments or other essential services. And between spring 2020 and summer 2021, Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA) drivers delivered more than 1,900 meals through a volunteer-run program for homebound or at- risk residents.
Transit office staff will visit drivers in all corners of the SWITA service area to deliver the gift bags and show gratitude to the more than 70 drivers who operate SWITA’s fleet of vehicles.
SWITA offers affordable, safe public transit services throughout southwest Iowa and is available to all residents of Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Shelby counties.