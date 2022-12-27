On Saturday, Dec. 3, Civil Air Patrol’s Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron held a milestone promotion ceremony for Payton Hopkins. Hopkins lives in Avoca with his parents Alan and Donna Hopkins. Atlantic Mayor, Grace Garrett, spoke at the ceremony and presented him with his award. Payton was promoted to Cadet 2nd Lieutenant (C/2nd Lt), as he earned the Billy Mitchell Award, the second milestone achievement in the cadet program. At the ceremony, the Civil Air Patrol Iowa Wing Deputy Commander spoke about C/2nd Lt Hopkins’s CAP career and achievements. Erickson was the Commander of the Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron for most of Cadet Hopkins’s time in the program. Also present was the former Nebraska Wing Commander, Jeff Michalski.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos