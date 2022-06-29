Civil War Veteran Gravestone Dedication held in Avoca

An estimated 80 to 100 people gathered at Graceland Cemetery in Avoca, on Sunday, June 26 for the dedication of the gravestone of Civil War Veteran Joseph Porter and the re-dedication of the Octagon Prayer Chapel. On a perfect summer day, visitors were able to enjoy a peek back in history as members of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War from Kinsman Camp #23 based in Atlantic, were on hand to conduct the impressive dedication ceremony.
Newtown/Avoca Historical Society member Bill Dea served as Master of Ceremony for the event and also hosted visitors at the Prayer Chapel. Local resident David Green provided special entertainment for the event by singing “Soldier’s Last Letter” and “Far Side Banks of Jordan.” He was accompanied by friends and fellow musicians Fred and Dorothy Techau.
Martin Mundorf of the Sons group read the profile of Joseph Porter from the research done by Barbara Butcher, local historian. Imagine Porter being 44-years-old when he enlisted in the Civil War in 1864. Also noted was the fact that he died in 1904 and finally received a gravestone over one-hundred years later through the efforts of Butcher.
Second Lieutenant Dan Rittel of the Sons group took charge of the dedication ceremony with Camp Chaplain Dennis Sasse reading the chaplain parts. Auxiliary member Denise Sasse read the poem “The Unknown Dead” at the conclusion of the dedication.
The dedication started with Sons John Butcher and Charles Boeck being assigned to the duty of guards at Porter’s gravestone. Then Sons Roy Linn, John Weeber and Dustin Laver placed different symbolic items at Porter’s grave: a musket with bayonet, symbol of the soldier’s bravery and valor; a canteen, haversack and knapsack, symbols of the soldier’s endurance of hardship in the field and ties to home; a wreath, symbol of undying love for the comrades of the war; the American flag, symbol of the indivisible Union these men fought to maintain; and a single white rose, symbol of purity.
A large group of local Scouts and Leaders from Troop 97 were in attendance to place flags at the cemetery and to witness a part of history that happened so many, many years before their young ages. A twenty-one gun salute with the firing squad from Avoca’s American Legion Post 227 punctuated the ending of the dedication. It was followed by the traditional Taps being played by Sons member Robin Johnston.
It was gratifying to see so many local residents and out-of-town visitors attending this historic event. Special thank you to all involved as participants and as visitors!