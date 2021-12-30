Cass County Community Foundation celebrates 2021 Grant Recipients

At its first annual grant celebration event, the Cass County Community Foundation honored 32 nonprofit organizations and community projects that received grants throughout the past year. These honorees included both spring and fall grant recipients, who were awarded a collective sum of over $137,000.
Spring 2021 Grant Recipients: 309 Club for Interior Wall Completion, $2,500; Anita Child Care Center forRoom Updates, $2,000; Anita Health and Wellness Center for Flooring , $6,000; Anita Public Library for Commercial Front Windows, $6,000; Anita Shooting Complex for Lights for Trap and Skeet Fields, $1,000;
Anita Volunteer Fire Association for King Vision Video Laryngoscope, $2,000; Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center for Improvements to Existing Equipment, $8,000; Atlantic Lions Club for Cedar Park Basketball Court Reconstruction, $3,000; Atlantic Public Library for Adult Computer Tables, $5,000; Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE) for LED Lighting, $2,300;
Cass County Fair Association forBuilding a New Concession Stand,$5,000; Cass County Health System Foundation for OB Central Monitoring System ,$2,000; Cass County Historical Museum forMuseum Lighting Refurbishment ,$2,000; City of Griswold for Community Center Dance Floor $2,500;
Crossroads of Western Iowa for Defibrillators for Supported Living Home, $1,000; Cumberland Public Library for Automatic Doors and Windows, $3,000; Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department for Updating Bunker Gear,$10,000; Griswold Rescue for Stryker Stair Chair, $3,525; Griswold Volunteer Fire Department for Rescue Saw, $3,000; Hitchcock House Advisory Board for 2021 Touring Season Advertising, $2,000; LC Clinic for Atlantic Clinic Education Program, $3,500;
Massena Public Library for Renovate Restroom and Repair/Repaint Walls $3,000; Massena Visionary Committee for Main Street Commons, $4,000; Nishna Valley Family YMCA for Pool Water Heater Replacement, $17,500; SHIFT ATL for SHIFT Building Rehabilitation, $2,000; and Southwest Iowa Fishing Team, Inc. for Fish Habitat Conservation Project $2,500
Fall 2021 Grant Recipients:Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center for Operational Support $1,000; ARISE for Tables for Rock Island Depot, $2,690l Cass County Fair Association for Replacement of Goat Stalls $2,000; Cass County Historical Museum for Museum Lighting Refurbishment, $1,000; Cass County Library Association for Imagination Library in Cass County, $850; City of Griswold for City Park Revitalization, $5,000; Friends of the Griswold Public Library for Computer Upgrades $1,000;
Griswold Pickleball Griswold School Pickleball Project, $2,000; Griswold Rescue for Reeve’s Stretcher, $1,000; Griswold Volunteer Fire Department for Firefighter Flashlights, $1,300; Hitchcock House Advisory Board for 2022 Touring Season Advertising, $2,000; Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) for Career Pathways for Underserved Youth, $3,000
LC Clinic for LC Clinic Atlantic Laboratory Furnishings, $2,000; Massena Historical Society for Country School Windows Project, $1,500; Massena Public Library for Outdoor Book Return Box Replacement, $1,000; Nishna Valley Family YMCA for Family Programming Event Coordinator, $1,500; SHIFT ATL for The Telegraph Community Mural, $2,000; Southwest Iowa Fishing Team, Inc. for Fish Habitat Conservation Project $1,000; Trivium Life Servicesfor Technology Resources for Expanded Learning, $800 and West Central Community Action for Emergency Clothing Room Shelving, $560.
The Cass County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa.
The Foundation’s fall grant cycle is made possible through the generosity of donors to the Cass County Community Foundation. The Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Cass County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
The Cass County Advisory Board Members are Chair, Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice Chair, Mark D. Kyhnn, CPA of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer, Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; and Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.