Hyggefest was an evening in the park at the Historic Sunnyside Bandstand (Works Progress Administration 1937) and filled with the sweet sound of music! The jokes, commentary and the difference between Hygge and Uhygge were excellent. Hygge is a Danish word used when acknowledging a feeling or moment, whether alone or with friends, at home or out, ordinary or extraordinary coziness, charming or special Uhygge is the complete opposite. The area artists shared their creative and imaginative talents through singing, playing instruments and other artistries on the stage. Everyone enjoyed the evening in the park. Hygge for all!

