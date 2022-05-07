Healthy Cass County is asking area businesses and organizations to help share important information on mental health by hosting a mental health program (or several). “For many people it may be easier to attend a lunch and learn at work, or more comfortable to listen to a presentation with their service organization or church group than it is to attend an event open to the public,” comments Anna Killpack, Executive Director of NAMI Southwest Iowa, a Healthy Cass County partner organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by mental illness. “Businesses, churches, and other organizations are well-positioned to help bring mental health programs and resources to their members at times and in locations that work for them,” says Killpack. Gina Moulas, Healthy Cass County partner and Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator in Suicide Prevention for Veterans Affairs of Nebraska and Western Iowa Health Care System, agrees. “We want to reach folks. Let us come to you,” emphasizes Moulas. “Evening? Weekend? Early? Late? Please ask. We’ll work with you.”
These mental health programming partners demonstrate that the trainings are accessible, but are they relevant to people in Cass County? Atlantic’s Fire Chief Tom Cappel certainly thinks so. Cappel attended a Make It OK presentation last fall and recently commented, “Mental health is a serious issue for our community and our response to those in need can have a significant impact on the outcome of a situation. It's important to be willing to discuss mental health, work on reducing the stigma it has, and make sure that we are prepared to assist those in crisis. I'd like to see trainings like these continue and want people to know how beneficial they are, even if you aren't an emergency responder.”
Below is a list of free programs and trainings that can be scheduled for a business, club, church, or other group in Cass County on request. While May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Healthy Cass County reminds businesses and organizations that the following programs are available all year.
Free Mental Health Programs Available on Request
Question. Persuade. Refer. Suicide prevention training for adults by ISU Extension.
Length: 1-1.5 hrs. Contact: Cass County ISU Extension at 712-243-1132.
Make It OK: Stigma is one of the greatest barriers to people getting mental health treatment. This is a mental health stigma reduction training. Length: 45 min - 1.5 hours. Contact: Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712- 249-5870 www.MakeItOK.org/Iowa
Law Enforcement and First Responder Training for De-escalation When Interacting with Veterans in Crisis: Nationally-recognized training developed by the VA police geared towards first responders working with veterans, but provides tools for responders to use when working with anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. Length: 2 hrs (Note: this training can be shortened) Contact: Gina Moulas, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention, VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System, gina.moulas@va.gov, 402-810-0074
CALM (Counseling on Access to Lethal Means) Is a suicide prevention training for adults related to reducing access to firearms. Length: 1 - 1.5 hrs Contact: Gina Moulas, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention, VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System, gina.moulas@va.gov, 402-810-0074
Understanding PTSD This training is for people age 12+, and can be helpful for families of people with PTSD. Length: 1 hr Contact: Gina Moulas, Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinator for Suicide Prevention, VA Nebraska Western Iowa Health Care System, gina.moulas@va.gov, 402-810-0074
Community Classroom: Depression and Anxiety Education on mental health for adults, and specifically seniors, including signs, symptoms, ways that the brain works with treatment options, and different types of anxiety and general information on depression in the aging population. Length: 30 min - 1 hr Contact: Jessica Duncan 712-318-3080
What is NAMI Southwest Iowa? An introduction to the Southwest Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, including brochures and resources about making your workplace stigma free. Length: 45 min. Contact: Marie at marie@namisouthwestiowa.com or 515-669-2039 https://namisouthwestiowa.com/our-programs
Faith-based Book Kits that Address Mental Health Topics These book club kits are getting excellent reviews! Available for checkout to individuals or organizations across Cass County. Contact: Atlantic Public Library Director Michelle Andersen 712-243-5466 ext. 3
Rhythms of Renewal: trading stress and anxiety for a life of peace and purpose by Rebekah Lyons (12 books, 1 5-session DVD, 6 DVD study guides)
Holy Vulnerability: spiritual practices for the broken, ashamed, anxious, and afraid by Kellye Fabian (12 books).
Healthy Cass County is sharing a series of press releases for Mental Health Awareness Month. The previous update highlighted mental health events scheduled in Cass County in May 2022. For that information and more mental health resources, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/ or call the Cass County ISU Extension Office at 712- 243-1132.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County. For information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty.