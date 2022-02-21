The Knights of Columbus will once again offer their Fish Fry Meals on Fridays during Lent, and will start on March 4.
Meals will be available for “Carry Out or Dine In” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Parish Center in Atlantic. After starting on March 4, the meals will be served on the following Fridays: March 11, 18 and 25, and April 1 and 8.
Two types of meals will be available for purchase: The first meal is Fried Alaskan pollack, (three pieces), baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, and dinner roll. The cost will be $15 or $75 maximum for a family. The second meal is Macaroni & Cheese, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll. The cost will be $10.
Only checks or cash will be accepted for payment, and checks should be made out to Knights of Columbus #1164.
For carry out, meals will be brought to each person’s vehicle. Individuals should drive north on Locust Street, turn east on Fifth Street and then to the north door of the parish center to get their meals.To dine in, individuals should enter and exit the west door of the parish center.
Proceeds go to support the Knights of Columbus scholarship fund and other local charitable causes, and last year the group was able to donate $18,000 locally.