More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Listed below are area students, their class year and their curriculum:
Atlantic
Hannah Jo Alff, 4, Early Childhood Education
Allyson Lee Anderson, 4, Animal Science
Halsey M. Bailey, 4, Accounting
Tayler Ann Burg, 3, Accounting
Mason Joe Goergen, 4, Civil Engineering
Shayla L. Luke, 1, Advertising
Cody James McCreedy, 4, History
Tyler Richard Moen, 3, Biology
Kylie Joy Neal, 3, Elementary Education
Cale Christopher Pellett, 4, Agricultural Business
Grant Aaron Podhajsky, 4, Biology
Kylie Marie Proehl, 4, Public Relations
Ethan Frank Pross, 3, Mathematics
Emily Isabelle Saeugling, 4, Animal Science
Kathryn Riley Saluk, 3, Event Management
Cole Jacob Sampson, 2, Industrial Design
Alexander Evan Somers, 2, Computer Engineering
Anna Marykate Stork, 4, Graphic Design
Duke Jackson Zellmer, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Cumberland
Teaguen Gunner Sothman, 4, Finance
Exira
Christopher M. Paulsen, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Cian John Tuey, 2, Liberal Studies
Sadie G. Welter, 4, Physics
Lewis
Chloe Davis, 3, Linguistics
Wiota
Nathan Russell Behrends, 4, Agricultural Studies
Walker Shaw McDermott, 4, Agricultural Studies
Mitchell Williamson, 3, Agricultural Studies