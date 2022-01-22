More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Listed below are area students, their class year and their curriculum:

Atlantic

Hannah Jo Alff, 4, Early Childhood Education

Allyson Lee Anderson, 4, Animal Science

Halsey M. Bailey, 4, Accounting

Tayler Ann Burg, 3, Accounting

Mason Joe Goergen, 4, Civil Engineering

Shayla L. Luke, 1, Advertising

Cody James McCreedy, 4, History

Tyler Richard Moen, 3, Biology

Kylie Joy Neal, 3, Elementary Education

Cale Christopher Pellett, 4, Agricultural Business

Grant Aaron Podhajsky, 4, Biology

Kylie Marie Proehl, 4, Public Relations

Ethan Frank Pross, 3, Mathematics

Emily Isabelle Saeugling, 4, Animal Science

Kathryn Riley Saluk, 3, Event Management

Cole Jacob Sampson, 2, Industrial Design

Alexander Evan Somers, 2, Computer Engineering

Anna Marykate Stork, 4, Graphic Design

Duke Jackson Zellmer, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Cumberland

Teaguen Gunner Sothman, 4, Finance

Exira

Christopher M. Paulsen, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology

Cian John Tuey, 2, Liberal Studies

Sadie G. Welter, 4, Physics

Lewis

Chloe Davis, 3, Linguistics

Wiota

Nathan Russell Behrends, 4, Agricultural Studies

Walker Shaw McDermott, 4, Agricultural Studies

Mitchell Williamson, 3, Agricultural Studies

