Join Cass County Conservation and Atlantic Parks and Recreation for a no school Winter Recreation Afternoon on Feb. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Sunnyside Park- Near Kiddie Korral. Cass County Conservation will have their snowshoes available for check out near Kiddie Korral shelter. The Atlantic Parks and Recreation offers an assortment of winter recreation opportunities for all ages and skill levels. Cross country skis and sleds are available to be checked out from the Parks and Rec Office at (712) 243-3542. There are several miles of trails around the park for cross country skiing, rustic hiking trails, cleared trails along the hard surfaced road, and there are Fox and Goose trails made for all to enjoy. The Parks and Rec Department is currently hosting a Snow Sculpture Contest with plenty of space for people and snow for everyone to take advantage of. Hot Chocolate will be available! Come on out we hope you will join us! The event will be cancelled with “no snow!” Free event and dress for the weather!
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
top story
Former coach, administrator and Iowa High School Athletic Association official talks about his life's experiences and how they came together in his new book, "Do Your Best ... and Then Some More."
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP BASKETBALL: Many good things for AHSTW despite loss in top-4 battle vs. Grand View Christian
- Beyond Satisfying: Audubon couple working on a dream house
- Police Reports
- Fighting the Good Fight Against Parkinson’s Disease
- IOWA CLASS 2A SECTIONAL WRESTLING: Atlantic-CAM among big favorites at Central Decatur sectional
- PREP WRESTLING: JV, girls wrestlers shine on mats
- DISTRICT SWIMMING: Trojans finish season with 6th-place finish at district meet
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic takes command in second quarter
- Dinner in a Pinch
- IOWA CLASS 2A SECTIONAL WRESTLING – Trojans win sectional meet, advance 10
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.