Join Cass County Conservation and Atlantic Parks and Recreation for a no school Winter Recreation Afternoon on Feb. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at Sunnyside Park- Near Kiddie Korral. Cass County Conservation will have their snowshoes available for check out near Kiddie Korral shelter. The Atlantic Parks and Recreation offers an assortment of winter recreation opportunities for all ages and skill levels. Cross country skis and sleds are available to be checked out from the Parks and Rec Office at (712) 243-3542. There are several miles of trails around the park for cross country skiing, rustic hiking trails, cleared trails along the hard surfaced road, and there are Fox and Goose trails made for all to enjoy. The Parks and Rec Department is currently hosting a Snow Sculpture Contest with plenty of space for people and snow for everyone to take advantage of. Hot Chocolate will be available! Come on out we hope you will join us! The event will be cancelled with “no snow!” Free event and dress for the weather!

