The Cass County Master Gardener group is excited to be hosting their annual bus tour again in 2022 after taking a two-year hiatus. This year’s trip is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, departing from the Cass County Fairgrounds in Atlantic at 7 a.m. and returning around 6:30 p.m. Stops include several nurseries, gardens and greenhouses in the Omaha Area, Benson Plant Rescue, and Guyer’s Greenhouse in Avoca on the way back home. A catered lunch will be enjoyed at the Bay Meadows Park in Ralston.
The trip is coordinated by the Cass County Master Gardeners, but is open to everyone on a first come basis. Registrations are taken on a first-come basis, so register soon and be sure to reserve your spot on the bus! The cost is $55 which includes transportation, a meal and snacks. Registration forms are available at the Cass County Extension office, and can also be found on the Cass County Extension website at www.exension.iastate.edu/cass. Full itinerary is on each registration form. Be sure to bring plant labels and boxes to mark the goodies you pick up along the way, and a refillable water bottle to stay hydrated while you learn and shop!
For more information about Master Gardener activities in Cass County, call the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132, or email Cass County Extension Director and Master Gardener Coordinator Kate Olson at keolson@iastate.edu. In addition, individuals are invited to follow the Cass County Master Gardeners at their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CassCoMG to keep up with local events and tips for gardening. For anyone interested in learning more about the Master Gardener program or becoming a Master Gardener, the next class will be open for registration from June 3-July 8, with classes beginning in August 2022; taught as a mix of online and hands-on learning. Find details and sign up on the Iowa Master Gardener website, or call the Cass County Extension office to learn more!