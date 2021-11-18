AMES – Trey Hemmingsen of Denver, Colo., has been elected to be a member of the ISU Alumni Association Board of Directors. Hemmingsen is a 2011 Iowa State University graduate in advertising and is a life member of the Alumni Association. He is the son of Rod and Patti Hemmingsen of Marne.
“My intensive knowledge of the ISUAA programs, initiatives, and mission will allow me to hit the ground running with decisions that impact constituents, staff, and friends of Iowa State,” Hemmingsen says. “I've demonstrated passion for connecting alumni and volunteers with the goal of fostering relationships and promoting Iowa State and the Alumni Association as top tier institutions.”
Hemmingsen is currently a senior training and adoption consultant with ServiceNow. He is active in planning community service events through Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado and the Denver Rescue Mission and volunteers for the KyMel Foundation Annual Summer Camp. While attending Iowa State, Hemmingsen was an account executive for the Iowa State Daily, the secretary for the Iowa State Daily Publication Board, and member of the Public Relations Student Society of America. For three years, Hemmingsen served as a representative on the Young Alumni Council. For one year, he held the position of vice chair for engagement and outreach on the council.
The role of the ISU Alumni Association Board of Directors is to establish policies regarding the finances, property, management, and activities of the Association for the purpose of engaging constituents in the further advancement of Iowa State University and the Alumni Association. The ultimate objective of the board is to assist the Association staff and volunteers in carrying out the mission and strategic plan in collaboration with the strategic goals of the university and other affiliated organizations, which include learning, scholarship, and engagement.
The board is composed of 20 regularly elected members and four appointed voting members. New directors are elected annually, each for a four-year term. The board meets four times yearly.
For more information about the ISU Alumni Association Board of Directors, visit http://www.isualum.org/board.