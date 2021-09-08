The Sept. 9 Kiwanis Club Program will be on aviation. The presenters are: Lisa Sonntag; year one – Exploring Aviation and Aerospace; Taylor Williams; year two – Intro to flight and aircraft systems; Bryce Smith; year three – Flying environment and flight planning. The meeting will be held at noon at the Pizza Ranch. If you plan to eat, arrive before noon to place your order. Masks are optional. Guests are welcome.

