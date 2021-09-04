AUDUBON — Homecoming in the Audubon Community Schools is Friday, Sept. 10 versus Fremont Mills. The game starts at 7 p.m. but before that, a Homecoming Kickoff is planned for Monday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s theme is “On the Road Again,” and the kickoff is planned at Chis Jones Field.
It will include the Homecoming Court announcement, and a chance for the public to meet the team. There will be a jersey and memorabilia auction with proceeds to help stock the school’s food pantry and for treats for the dance. The junior class will also hold their Prom Bake Sale.
Dress up days are planned for the week. On Tuesday, it’s Down South; on Wednesday, it’s safari/jungle, with togas for seniors. On Thursday it’s Business Trip (wear formal attire) and on Friday it’s red and white day.
Audubon State Bank plans a “Support the Wheelers” night for Homecoming.
At the Friday, Sept. 10 game versus Fremont Mills, the first 100 adult Wheeler fans at the game will receive free admission and a free hamburger and drink starting at 5:45 p.m.