Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Sunnyside Pool

On Thursday, July 13, the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited Sunnyside Pool in Atlantic to celebrate and view their new renovations and amenities. The Ambassadors also had the opportunity to learn about the process behind their renovations.
Chelsie Rush and Chelsie Huddleson, new managers of the Sunnyside Pool, shared about why they decided to step up in the community and what it took to reach their goal of fixing up the pool. Alongside Jess Larsen, the three women saw a need to fill at the pool, which has been a staple of summertime in the community for many years. With their prior experience, they have been able to bring many new and exciting features to the pool such as new toys, new concession stands menu, and items new building updates such as a mural and bathhouse renovations.
The crew is excited to watch their work continue to grow and benefit the community. Rush and Huddleson shared that attendance numbers have increased this year in comparison to previous years. They are very thankful for everyone that has helped them out along the way, especially their new staff members, who allow the pool to be open each day.
Sunnyside Pool is open to the public every day from 1-7 p.m., with adult swim from noon-1 p.m. For more information about the pool, visit their Facebook Page, Sunnyside Pool, or call 712-243-4171. More information about the pool and other area events is also available on the Community for Kids app. Sunnyside Pool is located at 1000 Sunnyside Lane in Atlantic.